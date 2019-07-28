Home

On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Laura Elizabeth Leuba Dorn, age 90, of Baltimore, MD., beloved wife of the late Leonard Allen Dorn, Sr., devoted Mother of Deborah Epps, Gayle Osborne, Leonard Allen Dorn, Jr., Beverly Jackson and Laura Foxworth; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral Service was held at Augsburg Lutheran Chapel on Tuesday, July 23, 2019; Memorial Contributions can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Comfort Dog Ministry, 929 Ingleside Ave., Baltimore, MD 21228.

Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., Sykesville, MD 21784.
