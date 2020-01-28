|
On January 12th, 2020, Laura M Kestle, 89, peacefully passed away at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville. Born in Parker, Indiana, July 24, 1930 to the late Charles C. Moulton and Flossie G. Moulton. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor P Kestle and the late James Pearl. Dear, sweet mother of James Charles Kestle and his wife, Rosemary; Mary Anne Karmann and her husband, Ted; grandmother of Damien and Michael; great-grandmother of Leo and Ashley. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Angels, 711 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228, on Thursday January 30th, at 11 am.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Laura's memory to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD, 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020