Lauraine A. Walker, 66, formerly of Kane, Pa., died Feb. 2, 2019. She was a long time resident of Laurel, Md. where she resided until her death.She was born Nov. 13, 1952, the daughter of Bill and Veda Walker. Surving relatives include 2 sisters- Debbie and Tina and 2 brothers-David and Danny. She was employed at Sport Chevrolet for 40+ years and loved her friends and her "fur babies". A Celebration of her Life will be held March 3, 2019 at Oliver's Restaurant at 531 Main Street, Laurel, Md. 20707 from 12-3pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2019