Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Lauren E. Strader
On July 21, 2019, LAUREN ELIZABETH STRADER, beloved mother of Alaina Strader; loving daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lafayette II; dear sister of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lafayette III; adoring aunt of Griffin Parker Lafayette and Megan Elizabeth Lafayette. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Lauren was a graduate of Glenelg High School. The family will receive visitors at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME on Saturday from 11am-12pm. A Memorial Service will be held following the visitation at 12pm. In her memory, donations may be made to Gilchrist Cares, 11311 McCormick Rd #350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine, MD 21797. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
