Lauren E. Wittenburg
Lauren E. Wittenburg, 28, of Glen Burnie, passed away on June 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5:30 pm - 8 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, at 10am. Burial will take place in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Jon's Place, 6722 North River Drive, Middle River, MD 21220. For more information please visit mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
