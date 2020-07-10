Lauren Marie Miller, age 40, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on July 5, 2020 at Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of Catherine Johanna (Dietrich) and the late Michael Robert Connor and wife of nine years to Matthew Joseph Miller Sr. Lauren loved her family, especially her children, and enjoyed helping her family when she could.
In addition to her mother and husband, Lauren is survived by her son, Matthew Joseph Miller, Jr. and daughter, Catherine Carol Miller; sister, Karin Connor; and two brothers, Brian and Michael Connor.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Edward Miller.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5-7 pm. A private service will then be held for family and invited guests.
