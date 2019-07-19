Family man, Eagle Scout, and former Army Lieutenant and Department of Defense employee Laurence (Larry) Harris, 77, died on July 15, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Larry was a strong example of a life well lived, earning the respect of those who knew him at home, at work and in the community. Born November 5, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, Larry grew up in Carlsbad, California, and received his undergraduate degree from UCLA. He joined the Army after college, which brought him to Aberdeen Proving Ground and his future wife, Charlotte Ann Simmons. Larry and Charlotte were married for over 48 years, which he said on more than one occasion made him a very lucky man. Larry retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground in 2000, where he had worked for many years in the Civilian Personnel Office and in the CPOC in the training and development divisions. A long-time member of the Aberdeen Lions Club, Larry was a Melvin Jones Fellow. In his retirement, Larry and Charlotte enjoyed traveling. As avid Disney fans, they made several trips to Disneyland and Disney World. On a memorable trip to Ireland, Larry walked in the path of John Wayne in his favorite movie, The Quiet Man. In addition to his wife Charlotte, Larry leaves behind daughter Melissa, son Tony and his wife Emily, brother, Richard and his wife Corinne Dubois, grand-dog Izzy, and the Simmons family he loved as his own. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bernice Harris. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, July 19 at Grace United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, MD (110 W. Bel Air Avenue) and again at 10am on Saturday, July 20. A memorial service will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church's Grace Growth Fund in Larry's name would be gratefully received. As a past Treasurer of the church, Larry would approve. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019