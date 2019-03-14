|
|
Larry was born on August 1, 1952 in Baltimore, MD and passed away on March 6, 2019. He was a resident of Ellicott City, MD at the time of his passing. Larry is survived by his daughter, Lauren. He is recently predeceased by his father, Manuel (12-6-18) and his wife, Mary Lou (12-22-18). He passed away from a broken heart.
A service will be held at 10am on Friday, April 5th at the Church of the Resurrection. 3175 Paulskirk Dr, Ellicott City, MD 21042. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2019