Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Lauretta Mae Trimmer

Lauretta Mae Trimmer Notice
On November 9, 2019 Lauretta Mae Trimmer, devoted wife of the late Donald Smith Trimmer; loving mother of, Linda Guntner and her husband Todd, Mark Trimmer and his wife Sandy and Nancy Wells and her husband David; cherished mom mom of Lauren Guntner, Matthew Trimmer and his wife Kari, Jeffrey Trimmer, Shelby Wells, and Haley Wells; great grandmother of Ellie Trimmer ; sister of the late Marianne DiNofrio and her husband John.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Lemmon Funeral Home, Inc., 10 W. Padania Road, Maryland 21093, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:00pm-3:00pm, where Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00pm. Interment, Private. Contributions may be made in Lauretta's honor to Hunt Valley Church or National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
