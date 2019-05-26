|
|
Laurie Hepworth Miller, 65, of Joppa, MD passed away on May 23, 2019. Laurie is survived by her loving spouse Jeffrey Miller; in-laws, Robert & Peggy Miller; sister-in-law, Cheryl Birmingham; and uncles, nieces and a nephew. Laurie's career was in occupational health nursing. She was a skilled skier and served on ski patrol. Laurie enjoyed travel, especially exploring Maine; she also loved to go to NYC and try new restaurants and attend Broadway plays. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:00 am at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Eldersburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2019