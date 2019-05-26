|
Laurie Hepworth Miller, age 65, of Joppa, MD passed away on May 23, 2019 at her home. Born at Ft. Benning, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late George and Anne (Hepworth) Rapp. She was nursing supervisor at Aberdeen Proving Ground/Edgewood Area Clinic.Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Gordon Miller; in-laws, Robert & Peggy Miller; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Birmingham. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Eldersburg, MD.Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 26 to May 29, 2019