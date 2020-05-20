Laurie Jo Ring, age 61, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020 at her home in Bel Air. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joan Arlene (Algier) and the late George Edward Anis. The loving mother of Nathan Barber, she was an avid animal lover having adopted many rescues and promoting advocacy awareness through her help in animal shelters. She had an inner joy and a very, very unique sense of humor that endeared her to all who knew her. An accomplished cook and craftsperson she was also a confidant and mentor to disadvantaged and troubled teens who needed outreach.
She attended Bel Air Schools and graduated from Washington Bible College in Lanham, Maryland, receiving a bachelors in Elementary Education with a minor in Theology. As an active Christian, she enjoyed service as a missionary in Haiti before marrying and moving to Florida to pursue careers as a personal trainer and later in Medical Systems Training and Sales. She moved back to Maryland in 2002.
Laurie is survived by her son, Nathan Barber of Jacksonville, NC; brother, Michael Anis (Paula) of Conowingo, Md; sister, Wendy Huffman (Scott) of St. George, UT; nieces Jourdan Huffman and Mikal Annis and nephew Matthew Annis (Kelly) and adopted family Sheila and Aiden Ward and Rome Novak of Bel Air, Md.
The family asks that any loving remembrance be in the form of a contribution to:
Freedom Church, 1705 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
She attended Bel Air Schools and graduated from Washington Bible College in Lanham, Maryland, receiving a bachelors in Elementary Education with a minor in Theology. As an active Christian, she enjoyed service as a missionary in Haiti before marrying and moving to Florida to pursue careers as a personal trainer and later in Medical Systems Training and Sales. She moved back to Maryland in 2002.
Laurie is survived by her son, Nathan Barber of Jacksonville, NC; brother, Michael Anis (Paula) of Conowingo, Md; sister, Wendy Huffman (Scott) of St. George, UT; nieces Jourdan Huffman and Mikal Annis and nephew Matthew Annis (Kelly) and adopted family Sheila and Aiden Ward and Rome Novak of Bel Air, Md.
The family asks that any loving remembrance be in the form of a contribution to:
Freedom Church, 1705 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.