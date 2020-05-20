Laurie Jo Ring
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie Jo Ring, age 61, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020 at her home in Bel Air. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joan Arlene (Algier) and the late George Edward Anis. The loving mother of Nathan Barber, she was an avid animal lover having adopted many rescues and promoting advocacy awareness through her help in animal shelters. She had an inner joy and a very, very unique sense of humor that endeared her to all who knew her. An accomplished cook and craftsperson she was also a confidant and mentor to disadvantaged and troubled teens who needed outreach.

She attended Bel Air Schools and graduated from Washington Bible College in Lanham, Maryland, receiving a bachelors in Elementary Education with a minor in Theology. As an active Christian, she enjoyed service as a missionary in Haiti before marrying and moving to Florida to pursue careers as a personal trainer and later in Medical Systems Training and Sales. She moved back to Maryland in 2002.

Laurie is survived by her son, Nathan Barber of Jacksonville, NC; brother, Michael Anis (Paula) of Conowingo, Md; sister, Wendy Huffman (Scott) of St. George, UT; nieces Jourdan Huffman and Mikal Annis and nephew Matthew Annis (Kelly) and adopted family Sheila and Aiden Ward and Rome Novak of Bel Air, Md.

The family asks that any loving remembrance be in the form of a contribution to:

Freedom Church, 1705 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved