Laurie Mindek

Laurie Hope Mindek (nee Fink), 72, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard Mindek; children, Tali Mindek (Nicholas and Desmond LaRosa) and Michele (Don) Peugh; brother, Ian Fink; sister-in-law, Madeline Mindek (Gary Gibbs); sister-in-law, Linda Mclaughlin. She was predeceased by her parents, Ira and Teresa Fink..
Laurie was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in Oceanside and Baldwin, Long Island. She attended Roosevelt High School and Adelphi University, before earning a masters degree from the University of Maryland. Her nursing career in mental health counseling started at Phipps Clinic at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, then Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C. She taught nursing clinical skills as an adjunct professor at PG County Hospital and Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University) Her career lead her to running her own private practice in Bowie MD. Laurie really loved her profession, and cared deeply about her patients. Her private practice has been running, with up to 13 therapists at its peak, since 1998.
In 1970, she married Howard Mindek, a professional musician and teacher, and photographer. Together they raised two girls, Tali (37) and Michele (35), whom she loved very much. Her family was very important to her, and together they had a great life and went on many adventures. She kept photo albums and scrapbooks of every event, trip, family gathering, and simcha. Laurie would want to be remembered for what she gave to her community, patients, friends, and family.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, September 27 at 2020 at 12 pm. Please omit flowers.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Hadassah, 3723 Old Court RD #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Dr., Baltimore, MD 21215.