1/1
Laurie Mindek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie Hope Mindek (nee Fink), 72, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard Mindek; children, Tali Mindek (Nicholas and Desmond LaRosa) and Michele (Don) Peugh; brother, Ian Fink; sister-in-law, Madeline Mindek (Gary Gibbs); sister-in-law, Linda Mclaughlin. She was predeceased by her parents, Ira and Teresa Fink..

Laurie was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in Oceanside and Baldwin, Long Island. She attended Roosevelt High School and Adelphi University, before earning a masters degree from the University of Maryland. Her nursing career in mental health counseling started at Phipps Clinic at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, then Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C. She taught nursing clinical skills as an adjunct professor at PG County Hospital and Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University) Her career lead her to running her own private practice in Bowie MD. Laurie really loved her profession, and cared deeply about her patients. Her private practice has been running, with up to 13 therapists at its peak, since 1998.

In 1970, she married Howard Mindek, a professional musician and teacher, and photographer. Together they raised two girls, Tali (37) and Michele (35), whom she loved very much. Her family was very important to her, and together they had a great life and went on many adventures. She kept photo albums and scrapbooks of every event, trip, family gathering, and simcha. Laurie would want to be remembered for what she gave to her community, patients, friends, and family.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Sunday, September 27 at 2020 at 12 pm. Please omit flowers.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Hadassah, 3723 Old Court RD #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Dr., Baltimore, MD 21215.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 26 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Funeral
12:00 PM
Virtual
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved