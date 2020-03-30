Home

On March 28, 2020 Laurie Yori Riha passed away. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Riha, Jr.; loving daughter of John and Carolyn Yori; dear sister of Tammy Weeter and her husband Kalen, and John Yori, Jr. and his wife Amy; cherished aunt of Christopher, Joel, and Leo; also survived by other loving relatives and friends

Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Young Survival Coalition 75 Broad St. Suite 409 New York, NY 10004 or at www.youngsurvival.org. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 30, 2020
