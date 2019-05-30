Laurine Edwards Brewer, age 94, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 25, 2019 at her home in Bel Air. She was the daughter of the late Reid Monroe and Nannie Mae (Choate) Edwards and wife of the late Gordon Justus Brewer, Jr. Laurine was born at the family farm on Schucks Road in Bel Air and lived within a 1/2 mile of her birthplace her entire life. She was the oldest living member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church which she joined in 1939. She sang in the choir and served various positions throughout the years, including teaching Sunday School and playing piano and organ. In 1942 she graduated from Bel Air High School and worked at BGE until she married Justus Brewer in 1946. Laurine and Justus owned a mushroom farm business for many years. They were also school bus contractors for Harford County Public Schools from 1957 to 1983. Laurine loved canning and freezing vegetables and fruits from her husband's garden. They called their favorite meal "summer sunshine" which consisted of only God's Bounty from the garden. Also, Laurine often acted as caretaker for many in her family. She cared for her invalid brother, Rush Edwards, at her home for 18 years. Laurine dearly loved her family and was devoted to her siblings and remained close to her many nieces and nephews. Survivors include her two sons, Justus "Bud" R. Brewer and wife, Betty, of Forest Hill, MD; Christopher Brewer and wife, Nancy, of Bel Air, MD; one granddaughter, Sonya Gahler and her husband Jeff Gahler; one grandson, Brian Brewer; and two great-granddaughters, Shelby and Sidney Gahler; and her beloved dog, Louie. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters.Visitation was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, May 30, from 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Friday, May 31, at 11 am at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Children of Zion Village, 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21015.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019