LaVerne Bruno

On August 19, 2020, LaVerne J. Bruno, of Street, MD, devoted wife of Peter P. Bruno, loving mother of Ray, Cindy, Denise and Ron, predeceased by sons Billy and Pete, cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, beloved great grandmother of 9 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate LaVerne's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 7-9 P.M with a Funeral Service to be held on Monday at 10 A.M. Interment to follow at Highview Memorial Gardens.
Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com