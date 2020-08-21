1/1
LaVerne Bruno
On August 19, 2020, LaVerne J. Bruno, of Street, MD, devoted wife of Peter P. Bruno, loving mother of Ray, Cindy, Denise and Ron, predeceased by sons Billy and Pete, cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, beloved great grandmother of 9 great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate LaVerne's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 7-9 P.M with a Funeral Service to be held on Monday at 10 A.M. Interment to follow at Highview Memorial Gardens.

Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
