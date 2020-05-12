Lawrence Allen Kaufman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving children, Andrew Kaufman, John Kaufman and Mark (Lisa) Kaufman; sister, Sandra Pinkner and grandchildren, Ilana Lee, Benjamin Lucas, Ann Catherine, Madeline Lewis, Caroline Ellis and Lucy Merrill Kaufman. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Emily Louise Kaufman (nee Goldstrom) and parents, Sol and Beatrice Kaufman.



Larry Kaufman lived a long and fulfilling life as an exemplary son, brother, husband, father and grandfather generously offering love, guidance and support to all who were blessed to know him. A most wonderful combination of kindness, compassion, intellect and grace to inspire us all.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland, 515 South Haven St, Baltimore, MD 21224.



