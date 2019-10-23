|
|
Lawrence (Larry) Charles Brunet age 78 of Marshall, TX, a former long time resident of Harford County, passed away October 17, 2019 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, TX. Born May 15, 1941 in Panama Canal. He is survived by his wife Michele Brunet. Daughters Danielle Brunet and companion Ryan Burke, Marta and husband Michael Overstreet, Renee and husband Curtis Stotler. Son Eric Brunet. Stepdaughter Donya and husband William Holler. Many Grandchildren. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retiree of the government. He enjoyed working on cars. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019