Lawrence Chesla age 85, died on November 10, 2020. Mr. Chesla was born in the Highlandtown area of Baltimore on December 22, 1934 to Mary and Joseph Ciesla. He served in the Army in the medical corps and was stationed in France and Germany. He started his printing career as an apprentice for Baltimore News American and went on to work at the Baltimore Sun for 35 years. He married his wife, Linda (Woods) Chesla of 52 yrs on January 13, 1968 and together they had 5 sons. Mr. Chesla was known as an avid gardener in his hometown of Jarrettsville. He also enjoyed camping trips with his family and cracking open crabs with his loved ones.
He was predeceased by his son Corey Chesla and survived by his wife, Linda and their sons, Lawrence Joseph Chesla II, Craig Chesla and his wife Lora, Keith Chesla and his wife Heidi, Kirk Chesla, and his wife Tracie. Proud grandfather to Olivia, Owen, Alex, Adam, Nathan Earnest, Jack and Emily Brown. He was predeceased by his brother Benign Ciesla, and survived by his sister Joyce Bankert and his many nieces and nephews.
Service information will be provided at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.