Lawrence Clyde Pennington
Lawrence Clyde Pennington of Aberdeen died Wednesday, November 11 at Harford Memorial Hospital. He was 90.

Born in Virginia, Mr. Pennington was a truck driver for Grasmick Lumber Co. in Baltimore. He also attended Carsins Run Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy Corrigan of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughter, Niccole Ramsey and her husband, David and his great granddaughter, Hadley N. Ramsey. He was predeceased by his sons, Charles and Kelly Pennington.

A visitation was held on Sunday, November 15 from 2-4pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Graveside services were held on Monday, November 16 at 12:00pm at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.tarringcargo.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 15, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
