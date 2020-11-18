Lawrence Clyde Pennington of Aberdeen died Wednesday, November 11 at Harford Memorial Hospital. He was 90.
Born in Virginia, Mr. Pennington was a truck driver for Grasmick Lumber Co. in Baltimore. He also attended Carsins Run Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy Corrigan of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughter, Niccole Ramsey and her husband, David and his great granddaughter, Hadley N. Ramsey. He was predeceased by his sons, Charles and Kelly Pennington.
A visitation was held on Sunday, November 15 from 2-4pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Graveside services were held on Monday, November 16 at 12:00pm at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.tarringcargo.com