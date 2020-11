Lawrence Clyde Pennington of Aberdeen died Wednesday, November 11 at Harford Memorial Hospital. He was 90.Born in Virginia, Mr. Pennington was a truck driver for Grasmick Lumber Co. in Baltimore. He also attended Carsins Run Baptist Church.He is survived by his daughter, Judy Corrigan of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughter, Niccole Ramsey and her husband, David and his great granddaughter, Hadley N. Ramsey. He was predeceased by his sons, Charles and Kelly Pennington.A visitation was held on Sunday, November 15 from 2-4pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Graveside services were held on Monday, November 16 at 12:00pm at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.tarringcargo.com