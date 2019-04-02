|
SgtMaj Lawrence "Rowland" Cromwell, USMC (Ret), 84, of Jacksonville, NC, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.Born on March 28, 1935 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Lawrence Patrick and Mabel Adele Krauss Cromwell.Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday, April 5, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.Surviving are his daughters, Mellanie Lynn Cromwell of Chantilly, VA, Kelly Jean Smart and husband James of Seattle, WA, Robin Chase of Jacksonville, NC; a son, Christopher Lewis Cromwell and wife Sandy of Buffalo, NY; a sister, Mabel Graham Smith of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Regina Lollobrigido, Eric Redman, Patsy Redman, Adam Chase, Austin Cromwell, Sara Smart, Tori Cromwell, Daniel Smart; and great-grandchildren, Rylynn Oswalt, Jack Lollobrigido, Lilli Redman, Sage Redman, and Jameson Moss.Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ; 950 W. Faris Road; Greenville, SC 29605.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019