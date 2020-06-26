Lawrence "Larry" Daniel Strader of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on June 17, 2020 at the Always In Grace Assisted Living, Havre de Grace, MD. He was 74 years.
Born in Pittsburg, PA to the late Daniel Warren and Mary Agnes Strader. He was the devoted father to Douglas Aaron Strader (Theresa) and Kimberly Ann Bromley and the loving grandfather of Aaron Montgomery Strader, Ian Douglas Strader, Christopher "Kent" Bromley and Sarah Ann Bromley. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Leslie Strader (Joann).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. aboard the paddle boat Black-Eyed Susan, docked within the marina located at 723 Water Street, Havre de Grace, MD, officiating will be Pastor Norman Obenshain from the Havre de Grace United Methodist Church. Where a Celebration of Life will continue from 11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. on The Black-Eyed Susan.
Friends and family may make a contribution in his memory to the Bel Air UMC Attn: Adopt a Child Christmas Ministry, 21 Linwood Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.