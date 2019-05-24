Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Doyle

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Doyle Notice
On May 22, 2019, Lawrence J. Doyle; beloved husband of the late Vera A. Doyle (nee Trzeciak); devoted father of Kenneth P. Doyle, Michael A. Doyle and his wife Charlotte, Elizabeth A. Podczaski and Teresa M. Shifflett; loving grandfather of Amanda Shifflett, Jacob, Julie and Joshua Podczaski and Victoria Doyle; dear brother of the late Elizabeth and John Doyle. Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Homes, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Friday, May 24th from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the (woundedwarriorproject.org) Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now