On May 22, 2019, Lawrence J. Doyle; beloved husband of the late Vera A. Doyle (nee Trzeciak); devoted father of Kenneth P. Doyle, Michael A. Doyle and his wife Charlotte, Elizabeth A. Podczaski and Teresa M. Shifflett; loving grandfather of Amanda Shifflett, Jacob, Julie and Joshua Podczaski and Victoria Doyle; dear brother of the late Elizabeth and John Doyle. Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Homes, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Friday, May 24th from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the (woundedwarriorproject.org) Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2019