Lawrence "Larry" Elliott Levine passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 65. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. Marshall (Sarellen) Levine and Dr. Leonard (Elizabeth "Buff") Levine; nieces and nephews, Emily Levine, Dr. Robyn Goodman, Brynna Levine, Sarah Levine, and Dr. Douglas Levine. Lawrence was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Stanley Levine; and parents, Dr. Morris and Frances Levine.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Emerge, Inc., 9180 Rumsey Road, Suite D2, Columbia, MD 21045.



