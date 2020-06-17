Lawrence Foos

On Sunday May 24,2020 Lawrence Christopher Foos loved father and friend passed away at the age of 81. Larry was born on May 29,1938 in Hollywood,Ca to Charles and Betty Foos. He graduated from Calvert Hall before his service in the US Army and National Guard Reserves. His long career in sales introduced him to countless friends and as many good laugh stories. He is survived by his 3 children son ,Scott (Dina), daughter ,Vicki, and son ,Matthew (Cheryl) as well as 4 grandchildren Nicole, Corey, Tyler and Skye and 4 great grandchildren Bella, Luca, Brooke and Eliza. He is preceded in death by both parents and survived by siblings brother Charles (Patty) and sister Rita Jones. Larry was a loving father and loyal friend, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Service TBD once restrictions are lifted



