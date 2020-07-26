1/
Lawrence George Vasold Jr.
On July 12, 2020, Lawrence George Vasold, Jr., 79, husband of the late Michaelene Vasold; father of Kimberly Jillson (Christopher), Lawrence Vasold III (Laura), and Christopher Vasold (significant other Christina Beck); grandfather of Casey, Emma, Jacob, and Lily Jillson and Kenneth II, Nathaniel, Zachary, and Samuel Drake; brother of Thomas Vasold (Carolyn).

Services and interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a future date.

For a full obituary and online condolences visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
