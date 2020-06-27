On Wednesday, June 23, 2020, LAWRENCE H. GOODMAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Kathy Feltrin Goodman. Cherished son of Elizabeth and the late Robert Goodman. Devoted father of Jennifer (Scott) Brody and Robert Goodman. Dear brother of Harry (Sheree) Goodman and Lisa Lockwood. Loving grandfather of Zachary and Lindsay Brody and Robert "RJ" Goodman, Jr. Funeral service and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, www.ecaware.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 27, 2020.