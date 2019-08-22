Home

On August 20, Lawrence Katz, age 93, of Baltimore passed away. He is survived by his wife, Rona Katz, children, Linda Katz, Howard Katz (Nina Early), and Stephen Katz (Judith Engelskirch), a sister, Merilyn Fink, five grandchildren, Benjamin Katz, Morgan Katz (Matt Peters), Kensey Katz, Piper Katz, and Joel Katz, and three great-grandchildren, Reece Katz, Quinn Peters and Colette Peters. Mr. Katz was predeceased by a brother, Norbert Katz, and his parents, Rose and Andrew Katz.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, August 23, at 10 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery-3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at the home of Howard Katz and Nina Early, 11604 Kelley Ave., Lutherville, MD 21093, immediately following interment with services at 6pm, and receiving Sunday at the home of Merilyn Fink, Roland Park Place, 830 W. 40th St., Apt. 617, Baltimore, MD 21211 from 10am to 7pm, with a morning service at 10:30am and an evening service at 6pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
