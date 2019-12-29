Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Lawrence M. Kline Notice
On December 26, 2019, L. M. (Bob) Kline, 87, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Emilie Kline for 64 wonderful years; devoted father of Bob & his wife Chris Kline and Mark & his wife Martine Kline; cherished grandfather of Amanda & Alex Kline and step grandchild, Nicole & her husband Aaron Jackson; loving step great-grandfather of Ava Jackson and Kayla, Sierra, and Tyler Brack; dear brother of the late Roland Kline & his wife Peggy, the late Donald Kline & his wife Delores and the late Gladys Grandruth & her husband Bud. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Lawrence's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:30-11AM where a memorial service will begin at 11AM. Interment held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lawrence's name may be made to The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation or The . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
