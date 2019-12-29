|
On December 26, 2019, L. M. (Bob) Kline, 87, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Emilie Kline for 64 wonderful years; devoted father of Bob & his wife Chris Kline and Mark & his wife Martine Kline; cherished grandfather of Amanda & Alex Kline and step grandchild, Nicole & her husband Aaron Jackson; loving step great-grandfather of Ava Jackson and Kayla, Sierra, and Tyler Brack; dear brother of the late Roland Kline & his wife Peggy, the late Donald Kline & his wife Delores and the late Gladys Grandruth & her husband Bud. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate Lawrence's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:30-11AM where a memorial service will begin at 11AM. Interment held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lawrence's name may be made to The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation or The . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019