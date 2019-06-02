|
|
Pearce. On May 31, 2019, Lawrence Gene Pearce passed away; beloved husband of Elaine H. Pearce (nee Sybor); devoted father of Darryl Pearce and his wife Candice, Duane Pearce and Laura Beth Crum and her husband Butch; loving grandfather of Taylor, Hannah, Noah, Elicia and Brianna; brother of Morris Pearce and the late Lewis Peace, Jr. A memorial service will be held at Waugh United Methodist Church, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2 pm. Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Waugh United Methodist Church, 11453 Long Green Pike, Glen Arm, MD 21057.www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 2 to July 2, 2019