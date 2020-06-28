On Monday, June 15, 2020, Lawrence (Larry) Wallace Picker passed away at the age of 62 after a long battle with multiple health conditions. He was the eldest son of the late Wallace P. Picker and the late Evelyn (Bresko) Picker. He is survived by four siblings, John Picker and wife Catherine, Carolyn Schleupner and husband Bob, Nancy Geiger and husband Mark and Donald Picker. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Larry had retired from Verizon as a Services Technician and was a member of the CWA Union, Local 2107. He had great plans for his early retirement, but sadly those dreams were postponed due to his health. He fought for many years trying to get back on track with those dreams, but unfortunately was not able to achieve his goal.



Lawrence Wallace Picker 10/10/1957 - 06/15/2020



Son, Brother, Friend...you are missed in our presence but you live on in our hearts.



Neither a funeral service nor a memorial service will be held in accordance with Larry's wishes. Please honor his memory in your own time and in your own way.



Donations can be made in his memory to the US National Parks Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005



Thank you to Ambrose Funeral Home in Arbutus for your guidance and assistance during our time of loss.



