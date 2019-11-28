|
Lawrence "Larry" R. Carmen, Sr. 83, of Schnecksville, formerly of Beverly, MA died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in At Home at Parkland, Schnecksville. Born in Washington D.C., June 26, 1936, Larry was the son of the late Frederick Carmen and Dorothy (Ryan) Louder Carmen. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during a peacetime era. Larry was employed in multiple capacities at Royal Insurance Company in Massachusetts for 37 years before retiring in 1991. Prior to that, he was a Police Officer in Bladensburg, Maryland. An avid outdoorsman, photographer, and woodworker, Larry was a Scout Master of Troop 1 in Beverly, MA and greatly enjoyed sharing his interests with and teaching the scouts. He served on the Board of Andover Sportsmen's Club and was a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Beverly, MA.
Survivors: Wife, JoAnne (Junek) Carmen; Sons, Lawrence "Larry" R. Carmen, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Bath, Daniel F. Carmen and his wife Sara of Schnecksville; siblings, Frederick A. Carmen and Jan Carmen both of Laurel MD; 5 grandchildren.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America c/o of the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
