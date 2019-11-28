|
|
Lawrence "Larry" R. Carmen, Sr. 83, of Schnecksville, formerly of Beverly, MA died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in At Home at Parkland, Schnecksville. Born in Washington D.C., June 26, 1936, Larry was the son of the late Frederick Carmen and Dorothy (Ryan) Louder Carmen. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during a peacetime era. Larry was employed in multiple capacities at Royal Insurance Company in Massachusetts for 37 years before retiring in 1991. Prior to that, he was a Police Officer in Bladensburg, Maryland. Larry is survived by Ann Riggs (former wife) and thier daughter Jeannie Brousseau, Joanne Carmen (former wife) and thier sons Larry Carmen Jr (wife Tracy) and Dan Carmen (wife Sara) 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grand children, brother Fred Carmen, sister Jan Carmen, 1 niece, 1 nephew, 6 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-grand niece. He will be greatly missed by his family. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 28, 2019