Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Lawrence Carmen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Carmen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence R. Carmen


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence R. Carmen Notice
Lawrence "Larry" R. Carmen, Sr. 83, of Schnecksville, formerly of Beverly, MA died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in At Home at Parkland, Schnecksville. Born in Washington D.C., June 26, 1936, Larry was the son of the late Frederick Carmen and Dorothy (Ryan) Louder Carmen. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during a peacetime era. Larry was employed in multiple capacities at Royal Insurance Company in Massachusetts for 37 years before retiring in 1991. Prior to that, he was a Police Officer in Bladensburg, Maryland. Larry is survived by Ann Riggs (former wife) and thier daughter Jeannie Brousseau, Joanne Carmen (former wife) and thier sons Larry Carmen Jr (wife Tracy) and Dan Carmen (wife Sara) 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grand children, brother Fred Carmen, sister Jan Carmen, 1 niece, 1 nephew, 6 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-grand niece. He will be greatly missed by his family. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -