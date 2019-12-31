Home

Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Lawrence "Larry" Schaffer, of Phoenix, MD, passed away on December 27, 2019 at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kathy Schaffer (nee Macek); sister, Janet (Michael) Abrams; nieces and nephews, Marni (Dr. David) Greenspoon, Davina (Micah) Kleid and Sam Abrams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Jennifer Macek; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Suzanne) Macek and Paul (Donna) Macek. He was predeceased by his parents, Leah and Edward Schaffer.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 5, at 11am. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 31, 2019
