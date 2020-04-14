|
Lawrence (Larry) E. Walter died peacefully at Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA., he was 96. He was the beloved husband of the late Nellie A. Walter (nee Urbutis). He was born in Burnham, PA. on May 31, 1923, the son of the late Cloyd E. Walter and Lillie Erdley Walter. He graduated from the Burnham Junior/Senior High School in May of 1941. He served in the US Army in WWII from 1943-1945.
Larry moved to Dundalk, MD where he met his wife and they married on August 2, 1946. He resided in Dundalk for 52 years before retiring to Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA in 1993.
He retired as an accountant from the B&O Railroad and was very active in the Dundalk Community. He was a Past Master (1967) of Patapsco Lodge #183 A.F.A.M. in Dundalk MD, a member of Chesapeake Consistory and Boumi Temple Shriners. He was a former member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Dundalk and a current member of St. john's Lutheran Church in Belleville.
He is predeceased by his siblings Esther Walter Edinston, Carrie Walter Grove, Guy Walter and Glenn Walter as well as his mother in law Helen Urbutis. He is survived by his half-sister Laura Schaffer, his nieces Judy Emerson and Mary Jane Ewig and his nephew Edward L. Walter.
A private graveside Service and interment will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2020