Lawrence Albert Westhaver, 83, of Cottageville, WV, passed away August 26, 2020 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington due to injuries received in an automobile accident.
He was born October 24, 1936 in Washington D.C. a son of the late James Waldo and Hattie Virginia (Bush) Westhaver.
Lawrence was a United States Navy veteran. He was an electronics engineer and inventor for the National Security Agency with 40 years of service. He attended the Evans Church of God and enjoyed scuba diving and bird watching.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Westhaver; son, Lawrence A. "Wes" Westhaver, Jr. (Marie) of Columbia, MD; daughters, Wendy Jo Burke (David) of Hurricane and Bonnie Jo Green (Harold) of Catonsville, MD; sisters, Cynthia Mae Bonnet of Mesa, AZ, Virginia Louise Beddard of San Antonio, TX and Karen Jean Edwards of Heathsville, VA; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m.~ Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Evans Church of God with Pastor Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Burial will follow in Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville with military rights by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com