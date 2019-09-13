|
On September 6, 2019, Lea Petr (nee Welch), beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Petr; devoted mother of Kelli Mellion and Beth Petr; loving grandmother of Melissa, Tyler, Leo, and Charlie; dear sister of Barbara Morin and Jock Welch.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26), on Monday, September 16th, from 2 to 4 PM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice at Gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019