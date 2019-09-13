Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Following Services
Lea Petr Notice
On September 6, 2019, Lea Petr (nee Welch), beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Petr; devoted mother of Kelli Mellion and Beth Petr; loving grandmother of Melissa, Tyler, Leo, and Charlie; dear sister of Barbara Morin and Jock Welch.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26), on Monday, September 16th, from 2 to 4 PM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice at Gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
