Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Leah Hochman passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Szulim "Samuel" Hochman, siblings, Aaron Grudzik, Sara Grudzik, and Perla "P'nina" Engel, and parents, Tuvia and Geital Grudzik. Leah is survived by her children, Harry (Marcia) Hochman and Rosalind (Harold) Taylor, grandchildren, Martin (Vered) Taylor, Dr. Hilary Taylor, Dr. Beth Hochman (Dr. Frank Curtis), and Joshua Hochman, and great-grandchildren, Maya Taylor, Guy Taylor, and Micah Simas-Hochman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, December 4, at 11 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to: The Natanzon and Taylor Family Israel/Poland Trip Fund, Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1 Red Cedar Court (Greene Tree), Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
