Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leatrice Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leatrice Kaufman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Leatrice Kaufman Notice
On February 18, 2019, Leatrice Kaufman (nee Sobel); beloved wife of the late Stanley Kaufman; loving mother of Freddye (Steve) Silverman and Randy Jacobs; devoted sister of the late Natalie Sobel; beloved daughter of the late Rose and Morris Sobel; beloved Bubs of Matt (Mindy) Silverman, Zach (Sara) Silverman, Maryn Jacobs and Noah Jacobs; adored Bubs of great-grandchildren Ben, Sam, Max and Zoe Silverman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 22, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 6 Mandel Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.