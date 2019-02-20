|
|
On February 18, 2019, Leatrice Kaufman (nee Sobel); beloved wife of the late Stanley Kaufman; loving mother of Freddye (Steve) Silverman and Randy Jacobs; devoted sister of the late Natalie Sobel; beloved daughter of the late Rose and Morris Sobel; beloved Bubs of Matt (Mindy) Silverman, Zach (Sara) Silverman, Maryn Jacobs and Noah Jacobs; adored Bubs of great-grandchildren Ben, Sam, Max and Zoe Silverman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 22, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 6 Mandel Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019