Lee Cohen, of Baltimore, MD, passed away February 25, 2020, at the age of 76. He was a hardworking and devoted Baltimore City police officer, working in the K-9 unit for more than 33 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 41 years, Donna Cohen (nee Cornell), children, Herbert (Pamela) Cohen, and Martin Cohen, grandchildren, Lindsey, Harrison, Daniel, and Hunter Cohen, niece and nephew, Cheryl (Tom) Henson, and Aaron Henson. He was predeceased by his sister, Rita (Harold) Berkman, and parents, Mary and Aaron Cohen.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 28, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 314 Timber Grove Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 immediately following interment through 8pm and Saturday from 12-8pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020