Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
314 Timber Grove Road
Reisterstown
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
314 Timber Grove Road
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Cohen Notice
Lee Cohen, of Baltimore, MD, passed away February 25, 2020, at the age of 76. He was a hardworking and devoted Baltimore City police officer, working in the K-9 unit for more than 33 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 41 years, Donna Cohen (nee Cornell), children, Herbert (Pamela) Cohen, and Martin Cohen, grandchildren, Lindsey, Harrison, Daniel, and Hunter Cohen, niece and nephew, Cheryl (Tom) Henson, and Aaron Henson. He was predeceased by his sister, Rita (Harold) Berkman, and parents, Mary and Aaron Cohen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 28, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 314 Timber Grove Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 immediately following interment through 8pm and Saturday from 12-8pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -