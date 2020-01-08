|
|
Lee Edward Lewis, age 78, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on December 31, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in York, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James Riley and Blanche (Alder) Lewis and husband of Linda Marie Lewis. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family
In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by daughter, Crystal Lynn Chester; two granddaughters, Savannah Hope and Scarlett Faith Chester; grandson, Trenton Mason Chester; sister, Frankie McClucas; two brothers, Frank and Harold Lewis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ricky Edward Lewis, brothers, Jim and Larry Lewis, and Cash Hollinsworth; sisters, Shirley and Rosie Lewis, and Janice Ryder; and his loving dog, Brutus.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020