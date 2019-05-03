Home

Lee 'Buddy' Eisenberg, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Lee was born in Baltimore, MD on February 9, 1925 to the late Paul and Bessie Eisenberg. He served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II, then followed his passion for music, pursuing a career as a drummer. Lee was married to Rita Eisenberg (nee Pollack), who preceded him in death in 2016, and is survived by two sons, Howard Eisenberg (Linda Lambert) and Stewart Eisenberg (Pat Yevics); a grandson, Jason Eisenberg, as well as Jason's mother, Charlotte Eisenberg. Lee was predeceased by a brother, David Eisenberg.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019
