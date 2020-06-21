Lee Fedner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 18, 2020, Lee Ferdinand Fedner of Ellicott City, Beloved Husband of Catherine T. Fedner ( nee Lovasz); Devoted Father of Michael Fedner and wife Skyla Steele-Fedner and Joshua Fedner, Loving Brother of Mark Fedner and wife Esther; He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and great nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com Due to gathering size limits there may be a wait to enter the building. Facemasks are required for entry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
4109929090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved