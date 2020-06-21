Lee Fedner

On June 18, 2020, Lee Ferdinand Fedner of Ellicott City, Beloved Husband of Catherine T. Fedner ( nee Lovasz); Devoted Father of Michael Fedner and wife Skyla Steele-Fedner and Joshua Fedner, Loving Brother of Mark Fedner and wife Esther; He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com Due to gathering size limits there may be a wait to enter the building. Facemasks are required for entry.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.