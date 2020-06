Lee Fedner

On June 18, 2020, Lee Ferdinand Fedner of Ellicott City, Beloved Husband of Catherine T. Fedner ( nee Lovasz); Devoted Father of Michael Fedner and wife Skyla Steele-Fedner and Joshua Fedner, Loving Brother of Mark Fedner and wife Esther; He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and great nephews.Family and friends are invited to call at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association . Online condolences may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com Due to gathering size limits there may be a wait to enter the building. Facemasks are required for entry.