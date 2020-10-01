1/
Lee Fisher Dorman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Fisher Dorman died at home on September 28, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was an Officer in the Navy, Real Estate Developer,

General Contractor and Inventor. Lee was predeceased by his husband of 20 years, L. Bruce Hornstein and favorite aunt, Jenny Ann Gray. He is survived by step-children Jonathan and Carol Gitter, Vince and Jen Rollo, 5 step-grandchildren, dear friend Norma Samson and extraordinary caregivers who were like family, Lauretta Lewis, Darreck Hebron and Raekwon Jarvis. Per Lee's wishes, there will be no service or reception; his ashes will be spread over Assateague Island by the sea. Contributions in Lee's memory may be sent to: The American IrIs Society c/o Jill Bonino, 3110 Kirkham Drive, Glendale, CA 91296 Phone:(818)790-3256

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved