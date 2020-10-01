Lee Fisher Dorman died at home on September 28, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was an Officer in the Navy, Real Estate Developer,



General Contractor and Inventor. Lee was predeceased by his husband of 20 years, L. Bruce Hornstein and favorite aunt, Jenny Ann Gray. He is survived by step-children Jonathan and Carol Gitter, Vince and Jen Rollo, 5 step-grandchildren, dear friend Norma Samson and extraordinary caregivers who were like family, Lauretta Lewis, Darreck Hebron and Raekwon Jarvis. Per Lee's wishes, there will be no service or reception; his ashes will be spread over Assateague Island by the sea. Contributions in Lee's memory may be sent to: The American IrIs Society c/o Jill Bonino, 3110 Kirkham Drive, Glendale, CA 91296 Phone:(818)790-3256



