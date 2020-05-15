Lee Howard Belaga, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 14, 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Sheerr Belaga; children, Evan Belaga, Margo Belaga, Michael Sheerr (fiancee, Leslie Azaroff and former wife, Sherri Sheerr), and David (Alice) Sheerr; sister-in-law, Julie Belaga; grandchildren, Patrick Belaga, Edward (Susan) Sheerr, Robert (Danielle) Sheerr, Adam Sheerr, Matthew Sheerr and Justin Sheerr; great grandchildren, Brooks Belaga, Riley Sheerr, Maddie Sheerr and Emily Sheerr. He was predeceased by his first wife, Alice Belaga, parents, Reba and Samuel Belaga and brother, Myron (Mike) Belaga.



Lee was a graduate of BCC, class of 1948 and University of Maryland, class of 1952 and served in the U.S. Navy as an underwater demolition expert.



Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, 1708 West Rogers Avenue, Attn: Development Office, Baltimore, MD 21209.



