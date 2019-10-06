|
On October 1, 2019 Lee Noteware, beloved husband of Teresa Noteware; devoted step-father of Braydon Hamel; loving son of Carolyn Noteware and the late Raymond Lee Noteware, Sr.; dear brother of Mark Douglas Noteware and his wife Denise; dear uncle of Dan Noteware and his wife Tara. A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019