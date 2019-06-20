Lee S Mathews, died peacefully at home on June 13 overlooking the Indian River Stuart FL at age 83.



Born in Baltimore and raised in Riderwood, Md, she attended Roland Park Country School and Eden Hall. Lee spent many summers in Cape May NJ and met her husband there. Lee was married for 53 years and devoted to her husband Louis P Mathews till his death in 2009. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her three children and 5 grandchildren.



She was recognized by many as an avid gardener, skilled watercolorist, athlete, and animal lover. Lee was a member at the Yacht and Country Club in Stuart since 2001 and the L'Hirondelle and Elkridge clubs while in Baltimore.



As an artist, Lee juried for and was accepted to the Baltimore Watercolor Society. She shared generously her love of watercolor painting, participating in various art shows, and was treasurer for the Watermark Gallery in Baltimore 1984-96. Friends often asked Lee to paint pictures of their homes and her works adorn many walls in Baltimore and elsewhere.



Lee was a member of the Shrine of Sacred Heart in Mount Washington, MD.



Survivors include her son Louis P Mathews Jr (Pete), daughters Elizabeth Dorsey Mathews-Harrison (Dorsey), Katherine Mathews Honaker (Kim), her sister Katherine Seiler (Kathy) and her devoted Shih Tzu, Chaz. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, William, Emmy, and Thomas Mathews, Laura Kelsey Jack, and Katherine Honaker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society or SPCA. Services will be in Baltimore on a date in the future to be determined. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary