Home

POWERED BY

Leif K. Karlsen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leif K. Karlsen Jr. Notice
On Monday, March 16, 2020 Leif K. Karlsen, Jr. age 62 of Glen Arm. Beloved wife of Beverly Ann (nee Lancaster) Karlsen of 30 years; devoted father of Lisa Brault and Tyler Karlsen; loving grandfather of Madison Brault and Kiley Brault; brother of John Karlsen and the late Erik O. Karlsen. Also survived by his niece and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leif's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -