|
|
On Monday, March 16, 2020 Leif K. Karlsen, Jr. age 62 of Glen Arm. Beloved wife of Beverly Ann (nee Lancaster) Karlsen of 30 years; devoted father of Lisa Brault and Tyler Karlsen; loving grandfather of Madison Brault and Kiley Brault; brother of John Karlsen and the late Erik O. Karlsen. Also survived by his niece and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020