Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for LENA NESER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENA HELEN NESER

Notice Condolences Flowers

LENA HELEN NESER Notice
On March 26, 2019, Lena Helen Neser (nee Iannone), beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Neser; dear mother of Joseph Jerome Neser II and Anthony Vincent Neser; dear grandmother of Michael and Logan Neser; dear aunt of Frank Lowery and his wife Marilyn, Joseph Iannone and his wife Victoria, and Anita Iannone. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 4-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Stella Maris. Entombment in Lorraine Park Mausoleum. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now