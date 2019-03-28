|
On March 26, 2019, Lena Helen Neser (nee Iannone), beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Neser; dear mother of Joseph Jerome Neser II and Anthony Vincent Neser; dear grandmother of Michael and Logan Neser; dear aunt of Frank Lowery and his wife Marilyn, Joseph Iannone and his wife Victoria, and Anita Iannone. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 4-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Stella Maris. Entombment in Lorraine Park Mausoleum. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019