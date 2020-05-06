On May 3, 2020 Lena M. (Tucker) Lorenz, beloved wife of the late Robert H. Lorenz, loving mother of Barbara Ann and Robert Alan Lorenz, cherished grandmother of Howard Paul Cassup, Jr., and great grandmother of Patrick Joseph and Benjamin Paul Cassup.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, Ms. Lorenz will be interred privately with her husband at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the charity of ones choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.